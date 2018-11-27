

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices drifted lower on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened after the U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that it was 'highly unlikely' he would delay an increase in tariffs on Chinese goods to 25% from 10%, due to take effect on January 1.



Trump also reportedly suggested that his administration could slap 10% tariffs on Apple's iPhones and Laptops imported from China.



At the sidelines of the forthcoming G20 meet in Argentina, Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi are expected to meet and discuss trade. However, it looks a trade deal between the two countries is unlikely.



Investors were also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech. due on Wednesday and the minutes of the Fed's early November meeting a day later, for clues on the outlook for interest rates.



Meanwhile, investors were also digesting a report saying the Italian government struck with its high-spending budget plans, but left open the possibility of cutting its deficit target for 2019.



The dollar index moved up to 97.26, gaining about 0.3%.



Gold futures for December ended down $9.00, or 0.7%, at $1,213.40 an ounce.



Silver futures for December settled at $14.084 an ounce.



Copper futures for March settled at $2.726 per pound.



In economic news, a report from the Conference Board showed a bigger than expected decrease in U.S. consumer confidence in the month of November.



The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index dropped to 135.7 in November after rising to 137.9 in October. Economists had expected the index to dip to 136.5. In October, consumer confidence had reached its highest level since September of 2000.



The pullback by the headline index came as the expectations index slid to 111.0 in November from 115.1 in October, indicating a decline in consumer optimism about the short-term future.



The report said the percentage of consumers expecting business conditions to improve over the next six months fell to 22.5% from 26.3%, while those expecting conditions to worse rose to 8.8% from 7.2%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX