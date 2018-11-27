Dr. David Galvez Named Chief Scientific Officer, HollyWeed North Cannabis Inc.

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2018 / Renee Gagnon, Founder and CEO of HollyWeed North Cannabis Inc. ("HollyWeed" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. David Galvez to the position of Chief Scientific Officer for the company.

Dr. Galvez brings over 20 years of experience in plant research and deep knowledge on formulation of novel functional food and beverages combining cutting-edge technological advances in food sciences with traditionally used ethnobotanicals from around the world. His experience as Director of Research and Development and CSO in Nutraceuticals and Cannabis startups will be critical to support HollyWeed North Cannabis Inc.'s customers who are looking to develop, formulate and manufacture novel cannabinoid-infused functional products aimed to alleviate common conditions such as sleeplessness, anxiety, pain and mood fluctuations.

Dr. Galvez completed his PhD at the University of Alberta focusing on how the accumulation of plant compounds can be modulated by growing conditions. After his PhD, Dr. Galvez completed two Postdoctoral Fellowships at the University of British Columbia working in collaboration with the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC). In conjunction with the Faculty of Land and Food Systems at the University of British Columbia Dr. Galvez served as industrial partner leading research initiatives focused on development of nanoemulsified and liposomal platforms for transmucosal delivery of cannabinoid-rich hemp oil.

In making the announcement, Renee Gagnon, Founder and CEO of HollyWeed North Cannabis Inc. states: "Dr. Galvez expertise manipulating how plants can increase production of certain compounds of interest in response to their environments will allow us to establish new technical and quality standards when producing pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids across our growing technologies. We are excited and proud to have him join the HWN team and look forward to working with him to help develop new medical breakthroughs in the future."

"HollyWeed North is committed to develop, formulate and manufacture safe, efficacious and compliant cannabinoid-infuse products aiming to become a quality and innovation standard for our growing number of clients looking to enter into the edibles and beverage markets," said Dr. Galvez.

About HollyWeed North Cannabis Inc.

HollyWeed North is a private Canadian company incorporated in British Columbia, established in 2016, with operating subsidiaries specializing in the growth, manufacturing, licensing and production of cannabis and other pharma grade products. HollyWeed North's subsidiaries include HollyWeed Manufacturing and Extracts Inc., a federally dealers' licensed company incorporated in British Columbia specializing in cannabis extraction and product manufacturing; HollyWeed Grow Inc., a late stage federal ACMPR applicant, also a private company incorporated in British Columbia specializing in the growth of medical cannabis and cannabis products; HollyWeed Retail Inc., a retail strategies provider and supply chain management company incorporated in British Columbia; HollyWeed Bakery Inc., a developer and manufacturer of unique cannabis baked goods and edibles incorporated in British Columbia; and Terracube International Inc., a manufacturer and developer of proprietary scalable, sanitary grow facilities incorporated in British Columbia. HollyWeed North is currently restructuring its capital such that, upon execution of the Definitive Agreement, all the subsidiaries will be wholly-owned by HollyWeed North.

