

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices were down slightly on Tuesday amid cautious moves by traders ahead of weekly inventory data and the forthcoming OPEC meet in Vienna.



The American Petroleum Institute is scheduled to release its weekly crude oil report later in the day. The official data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due out at 10:30 AM on Wednesday.



Last week's data from EIA showed crude oil inventories in the U.S. to have increased for a ninth successive week. The data showed U.S. crude stockpiles to have increased by 4.9 million barrels to 446.91 million barrels in the week ending November 16.



Although oil prices came off the session's lows, reports that Saudi Arabia raised oil production to an all-time high in November weighed on the commodity and restricted its upmove.



Crude oil futures for January ended down $0.07, or 0.1%, at $51.56 a barrel, well off the session's low of $50.31. On Monday, crude oil futures settled at $51.63 a barrel, gaining $1.21, or 2.4%, the biggest single session gain in nearly two months. A day earlier, oil futures had tumbled as much as 7.7% to a near 13-month low.



It is expected that OPEC and and its allies would agree to cut output at a meeting in Vienna next week.



The U.S.-China trade dispute and its adverse impact on the global economy that is expected result in a significant drop in demand for crude, continue to weigh on oil prices.



Markets now await the outcome of the G-20 meeting in Buenos Aires on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 for directional cues. The U.S. President Donald Trump and the Chinese President Xi Jinping are likely to meet on the sidelines of the summit in Argentina.



With Trump's most recent comments that it is 'highly unlikely' he would delay an increase in tariffs on Chinese goods to 25% from 10%, due to take effect on January 1, chances of a solution to the dispute look very remote.



In the event of the discussion between the two presidents not resulting in any positive development, the U.S. may impose tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX