Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2018) - Destiny Media Technologies (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today announced financial results for fiscal 2018 year.

Highlights for the year include:

Release of Play MPE V8 representing a significant improvement in our distribution software.

Increased staffing in business development and marketing.

127.3% increase in net income.

Fiscal 2018 Results

Revenue for the year grew by 4.7% to $3,606,471 over the previous year. Combined with a 6.7% decrease in overall operating expenditures, to $2,957,065, the Company's net income increased by 127.3%.

"While we are pleased with our financial results, the accomplishments in 2018 are significant and will have longer lasting improvements that have not yet impacted our operating results," said Fred Vandenberg, Chief Executive Officer for Destiny Media Technologies. "Our improved software and additional business development staff is resulting in new revenue and the recovery of previous customers and is indicative of an acceleration of revenue going forward."

Fiscal 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Destiny Media Technologies will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00pm PT) on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, to further discuss its fiscal year 2018 results. Investors and interested parties may participate in the call by dialing 416-764-8688 or 888-390-0546 and referring to conference ID # 89392288. A written transcript and archived stream will subsequently be made available on Destiny's corporate site at http://www.dsny.com.

About Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company's risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2018, which will be available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Expressed in United States dollars)

Year Year ended ended August 31, August 31, 2018 2017 $ $ Revenue 3,606,471 3,445,014 Operating expenses General and administrative 840,402 903,835 Sales and marketing 888,204 881,990 Research and development 1,122,590 1,231,370 Depreciation and amortization 105,869 153,385 2,957,065 3,170,580 Income from operations 649,406 274,434 Other income Interest income 10,597 14,314 Other income (expense) (3,733) 33 Net income 656,270 288,781 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustments (86,751) 69,486 Total comprehensive income (loss) 569,519 358,267 Net income (loss) per common share,

basic and diluted

0.01

0.01 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 55,013,874 55,013,874

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in United States dollars)

As at August 31, 2018 2017 $ $ ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents 1,097,434 1,342,956 Short-term investments 1,151,952 - Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $6,031 [2017 - $3,383] 403,801 529,666 Other receivables 15,902 21,216 Current portion of long term receivable - 64,811 Prepaid expenses 57,252 54,507 Deposits - 592 Total current assets 2,726,341 2,013,748 Deposits 34,336 27,923 Property and equipment, net 160,273 116,208 Intangible assets, net 41,472 86,824 Total assets 2,962,422 2,244,703 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable 141,273 127,444 Accrued liabilities 226,876 192,433 Deferred leasehold inducement 51,848 2,090 Deferred revenue 23,286 23,685 Obligation under capital lease 2,363 6,246 Total current liabilities 445,646 351,898 Total liabilities 445,646 351,898 Stockholders' equity Common stock, par value $0.001 Authorized: 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding: 55,013,874 shares [August 31, 2017 - issued and outstanding 55,013,874 shares] 55,014 55,014 Additional paid-in capital 9,766,665 9,712,213 Accumulated deficit (6,951,261) (7,607,531) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (353,642) (266,891) Total stockholders' equity 2,516,776 1,892,805 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 2,962,422 2,244,703

