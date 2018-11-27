

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) revealed a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $105 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $107 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Salesforce.com Inc reported adjusted earnings of $477 million or $0.61 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.6% to $3.39 billion from $2.70 billion last year.



Salesforce.com Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $477 Mln. vs. $310 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.61 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.39 Bln vs. $2.70 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.54 - $0.55 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.55 - $3.56 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.60 - $2.61 Full year revenue guidance: $13.23 - $13.24 Bln



