Personalis, Inc., a leader in advanced genomics for precision oncology, today announced that they are scheduled to present at the upcoming ICI Europe Summit 2018 in Berlin, Germany on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at 9.30 AM, CET.

The presentation, entitled "Enabling Multidimensional Biomarker Discovery: Interrogating the Tumor, its Microenvironment, and Neoantigens with ACE ImmunoID," will discuss how the Personalis Platform overcomes the limitations associated with conventional NGS approaches that are used in translational research and the clinical development of new oncology therapeutics. The presentation will also introduce Personalis' new ImmunoID NeXT Platform.

ImmunoID NeXT is the first and only platform to provide comprehensive analysis of both a tumor and its microenvironment from a single sample. The platform can be used to investigate the key tumor- and immune-related areas of cancer biology; consolidating multiple oncology biomarker assays into one. This maximizes the biological information that can be generated from a precious tumor specimen.

The presentation will be delivered by Erin Newburn, PhD, Associate Director, Field Applications Scientist.

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in advanced genomics for precision oncology translational research and clinical trials, dedicated to enabling the development of the next generation of oncology therapeutics. The company's ImmunoID NeXT Platform comprehensively characterizes the tumor and the tumor microenvironment, facilitating the analysis of key predictive and investigational oncology biomarkers from a single sample. The Personalis Clinical Laboratory is GxP aligned as well as CLIA'88-certified and CAP-accredited. For more information, please visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on Twitter (@PersonalisInc).

