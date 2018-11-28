Tenaris S.A.: Tenaris's Board of Directors Confirms and Provides Full Support to its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Directors of Tenaris has been monitoring the situation in consultation with its legal advisors and, after review of the decision adopted by the judge, has confirmed Mr. Rocca as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The Board has instructed Mr. Rocca to continue discharging his responsibilities with the full support of the Board.
Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.
