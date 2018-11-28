Tribal Scale Announced As Grand Prize Winner Of Code AutoMobilty LA

Pit Stop, EVHub Named as Second and Third Place Winners

Top Three Finalists Awarded Cash Prizes Totaling $85,000 in Visa Gift Cards

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers of the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show) and AutoMobility LA today announced the winners of the 2018 hackathon, entitled Code AutoMobility LA, sponsored by Visa and General Motors (GM).

Tribal Scale won the grand prize of $40,000 for their in-car AI-driven e-commerce platform which allows consumers to purchase items directly from the vehicle for curbside pickup, eliminating parking needs. Pit Stop won second place and received $30,000 for their machine learning predictive maintenance solution for ride share drivers and EVHub won third place and received $15,000 for their monthly membership plan that improves consumer's EV charger experience by charging one rate and eliminating the need for multiple apps.

"There is no singular solution to creating a world with Zero Crashes, Zero Emissions and Zero Congestion, and the pitches presented at this year's coding challenge highlight the opportunity to bring this vision to life," said Charles Thomas, Chief Data and Analytics Officer for General Motors. "The caliber of talent was exceptional, and we were impressed with the participants' ability to develop data driven solutions that would positively impact the connected vehicle experience."

This year, participants were tasked with developing innovative technology solutions that could help drivers and their passengers get to destinations safer and smarter, as well as make seamless in-car payments. They were given access to key insights and application-programming interfaces (APIs) from Visa, GM and the City of Los Angeles to help with their creations, which ranged from parking assistants, real time in-vehicle commerce, vehicular ticketing systems, and predictive maintenance, among others.

"We would like to congratulate the winners Tribal Scale, Pit Stop and EVHub! Using Visa APIs, these teams delivered compelling in car-payment solutions with a consumer first mindset," said Olabisi Boyle, Vice President, Internet of Things, Global Innovation and Design, Visa. "Overall the level of talent that participated in this year's event was exceptional. Teams explored various pain points for drivers and produced elevated experiences for the connected car, which will soon become the epicenter of commerce. We were thrilled to partner with GM at Code AutoMobility LA as we continue our journey to enable the in-car digital payment ecosystem."

This year's Code AutoMobility LA competition was evaluated by an esteemed panel of judges comprised of the following:

Jaclyn Trop , automotive reporter, Fortune

, automotive reporter, Charles Thomas , chief data and analytics officer, GM

, chief data and analytics officer, GM Jay Kim , assistant general manager, Los Angeles Department of Transportation

, assistant general manager, Los Angeles Department of Transportation Marco Pavone , assistant professor and director, Autonomous Systems Laboratory, Stanford University

, assistant professor and director, Autonomous Systems Laboratory, Mark Jamison , senior vice president, Global Innovation and Design, Visa

The winners were announced and awarded at AutoMobility LA on Tuesday, November 27 as part of the show's conference programming.

For additional information on this year's Code AutoMobility LA, please visit: AutoMobilityLA.com/CodeAutoMobilityLA/. To learn more about AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show, please visit: AutoMobilityLA.com or LAAutoShow.com.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show) is the first major North American auto show of the season each year. In 2016, the show's Press & Trade Days merged with the Connected Car Expo (CCE) to become AutoMobility LATM, the industry's first trade show converging the technology and automotive industries to launch new products and technologies and to discuss the most pressing issues surrounding the future of transportation and mobility. AutoMobility LA 2018 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 26-29, with manufacturer vehicle debuts intermixed. LA Auto Show 2018 will be open to the public Nov. 30-Dec. 9. AutoMobility LA is where the new auto industry gets business done, unveils groundbreaking new products and makes strategic announcements in front of media and industry professionals from around the globe. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater L.A. New Car Dealer Association and is operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/. For more information about AutoMobility LA, please visit https://www.automobilityla.com/ and follow AutoMobility LA on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. Listen to past panels, interviews, and keynotes on AutoMobility LA's new podcast at AutoMobilityLA.com/Podcast.

About General Motors Co.

General Motors Co., its subsidiaries and joint venture entities produce and sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, and Wuling brands. GM has leadership positions in several of the world's most significant automotive markets and is committed to lead the future of personal mobility. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety, security and information services, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

About Visa

Visa Inc. is the world's leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company's relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of connected commerce on any device, and a driving force behind the dream of a cashless future for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit usa.visa.com/aboutvisa and @VisaNews.

