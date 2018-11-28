

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to cut electric-vehicle and other subsidies that have benefited General Motors Co. (GM), escalating tensions with the Detroit auto maker a day after it released plans to close several U.S. factories next year.



The president's comments hit at GM's strong position in the electric-car market in the U.S., where along with Tesla Inc. the auto giant has benefited from tax incentives implemented during the Obama administration to spur sales of battery-powered vehicles.



'Very disappointed with General Motors and their CEO, Mary Barra, for closing plants in Ohio, Michigan and Maryland. Nothing being closed in Mexico & China. The U.S. saved General Motors, and this is the THANKS we get! We are now looking at cutting all @GM subsidies, including ... for electric cars. General Motors made a big China bet years ago when they built plants there (and in Mexico) - don't think that bet is going to pay off. I am here to protect America's Workers!,' Trump said on Twitter.



On Monday, General Motors announced plans to close three assembly plants by the end of 2019, including Detroit-Hamtramck, Lordstown in Ohio and Oshawa in Ontario. The closure was expected to reduce salaried and salaried contract staff by 15 percent, about 5,600 jobs, i.e. roughly 1,500 in Hamtramck; 1,600 in Lordstown; and about 2,500 in Oshawa.



GM closed Tuesday regular trading at $36.69, down $0.96 or 2.55 percent. But, in the after-hours trading, the stock gained $0.03 or 0.08 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX