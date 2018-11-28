

BONN (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has approved the acquisition of Tele2 Netherlands by T-Mobile Netherlands without any conditions.



Closing of the transaction is scheduled for beginning of 2019. From this point in time onwards the financial results of Tele2 NL will be fully included in Deutsche Telekom Group's consolidated financial statements.



Upon closing of the transaction, Tele2 will receive a stake of 25 percent in the enlarged company and a cash payment of EUR 190 million. Deutsche Telekom will own 75 percent of the company and a 1.1 billion euros intercompany loan receivable.



