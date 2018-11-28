

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is extending gains on Wednesday from the previous session, tracking the positive lead overnight from Wall Street and a weaker yen. Investors are looking ahead to a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 186.00 points or 0.85 percent to 22,138.40, after rising to a high of 22,176.98 in early trades. Japanese shares rose notably on Tuesday.



The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Panasonic is rising almost 2 percent, Canon is advancing almost 1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.6 percent and Sony is up 0.5 percent.



Among the other major automakers, Toyota is declining almost 2 percent and Honda is down more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by 0.3 percent.



In the tech sector, Advantest is adding almost 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is up 0.2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is down 0.3 percent and Japan Petroleum is lower by 0.2 percent after crude oil prices rebounded overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is gaining more than 13 percent, Taiyo Yuden is rising more than 4 percent and Kao Corp. is higher by almost 4 percent.



On the flip side, Suzuki Motor, Kansai Electric Power and Ube Industries are losing almost 3 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 113 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks recovered from an initial move to the downside to close higher on Tuesday. The initial pullback on Wall Street reflected renewed skepticism about a trade deal between the U.S. and China following President Donald Trump's comments in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. Comments from top White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow about trade talks with the Chinese government 'at all levels' contributed to the subsequent recovery by the markets.



The Nasdaq inched up just 0.85 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 7,082.70, while the Dow climbed 108.49 points or 0.4 percent to 24,748.73 and the S&P 500 rose 8.75 points or 0.3 percent to 2,682.20.



Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the downside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index fell by 0.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices edged lower on Tuesday. WTI crude oil futures for January ended down $0.07 or 0.1 percent at $51.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, well off the session's low of $50.31.



