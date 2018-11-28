

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG (DB) is weighing another high-level shake-up, which could include the departure of top executives central to its relationships with key regulators in the U.S. and Europe, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people close to the bank.



Discussions about the potential shake-up aren't final and could change direction, the report said. They are a sign of continuing unrest at Germany's biggest bank, which in April ousted its chief executive officer and promoted a longtime executive to succeed him.



