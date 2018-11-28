Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 28/11/2018 / 10:53 UTC+8 *Goldpac Successfully Launched* *ACE301 AI Self-service Card-making and Card-receipt Terminal* The AI Self-service, Card-making and Card-receipt Terminal, ACE301 was successfully launched by Goldpac and has been widely recognized by customers. This not only marks a firm step towards the expansion of AI financial self-service kiosks and solutions, but also means that Goldpac has entered the fast-track phase of development in this field. The ACE301 AI Self-service, Card-making and Card-receipt Terminal makes full use of artificial intelligence, Biometrics, facial recognition and natural language processing technology as well as other technologies to provide an simple, integrated and scenario-based approach to banking services. The terminal handles the off-line processing of on-line card-making services (such as DIY customized debit/credit cards, social security cards, joint name cards, card replacement, etc.), to provide a variety of instant card preparation and collection services. At the same time, this terminal supports batch mode self-service card pickup (such as debit/credit card, social security card, joint name card, retained card return, etc.), and utilizes an efficient card management system to greatly reduce daily bank teller card management workloads. It can also simplify card search, storage, inventory, accounting and other card management processes to help branches improve management efficiency. Furthermore, it has attained the 3C compulsory certification, and has been piloted by a number of card issuing institutions. As a world leading provider of AI self-service financial solutions, Goldpac fully appreciates the need to capture opportunities for bank branches to transform and upgrade to smart banks, and to vigorously develop and apply advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, Biometrics and blockchain to traditional vertical fields in order to further develop and extend the industry value chain. Tapping the potential in the value chain development for equipment upgrading, process reengineering and service innovation in the transformation of smart banks, intensifies the development of innovative products for AI self-service financial kiosks. This completes the R&D and industrialization of financial kiosks for super bank counters, card-producing, card-issuance kiosks, etc. All this will provide for a range of deeply-integrated, autonomous and intelligent financial self-service kiosks and products for the transformation into the smart bank. - End - *About Goldpac Group Limited (Stock Code: 03315) * With more than 20 years of successful experience and a leading global technology portfolio, and committed to its core vision of Making Transactions More Secure and Convenient, Goldpac is specialised in delivering embedded software, secure payment products and Artificial Intelligence Financial Self-service Kiosks for global customers while leveraging innovative Fintech to provide data processing service, system platform and other total solutions for a wide business range of financial, government, healthcare, transportation, and retails. For more information, please visit http://www.goldpac.com [1] or contact at goldpac@godlpac.com. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=BGUFEJKIUJ [2] Document title: Goldpac Successfully Launched ACE301 AI Self-service Card-making and Card-receipt Terminal 28/11/2018 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d67d55c250af851c214830fd97c8d129&application_id=752031&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=05981469c644d3880b07c8b131f88ca2&application_id=752031&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

November 27, 2018