Sunway Berhad's Property Division recognized with Asia-Pacific Property Development Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership award by Frost & Sullivan

SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunway Berhad's Property Division was honored with the Asia-Pacific Property Development Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership award at the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards banquet held at Shangri-La Singapore on 27 November.

Janice Wung, Program Manager, Energy & Environment, Frost & Sullivan noted that Sunway's expertise in providing world-class, value-added auxiliary services such as medical centers, education facilities, and hospitality and leisure outlets within its townships sets it apart from other regional property developers.

Leveraging its position as one of the larger conglomerates in the region, Sunway is driving the medical tourism, sustainable development, entertainment, and education sectors of Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

"One of the rising stars of the Asia-Pacific property development market, Sunway Property's build-own-operate model is set to promote steady revenue growth for the company in the medium to long term. Sunway's ability to establish strategic partnerships and joint ventures with local partners looks set to catalyze the expansion of its regional property development business in the near future," she explained.

"We are proud to receive the Asia-Pacific Property Development Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership award from Frost & Sullivan. This award will spur our team on to greater heights to continue the work we do. Besides, this award is meaningful to us as it represents a recognition of our unreserved endeavour to build communities. As a Master Community Developer, we co-invest with our communities, and providing liveable experiences that our community aspires. We always thrive to deliver quality products and offerings to our communities through our unique proposition of Build-Own-Operate business model," said Sarena Cheah, Managing Director, Property Division, Sunway Berhad.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practice Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends. The short-listed companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

About Sunway Property

Sunway Property is the property division of Sunway Group, Malaysia's leading conglomerate with diversified interests that is listed on Bursa Malaysia and a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series. As a Master Community Developer, Sunway Property fulfills UNSDG 11 which is to make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable. Sunway Property builds, owns, and operates integrated townships and developments of more than 5,000 acres across Malaysia, providing healthy, safe and well-connected ecosystems for communities to live, learn, work, play within. To date it has an enviable portfolio with successful and internationally acclaimed properties in Malaysia and abroad, including China, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Singapore.

