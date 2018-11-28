The global green-roofs market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 19% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181127005936/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global green-roofs market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key driver for the global green-roofs market is the reduction in global warming due to green roofs. Green-roofs assist in decreasing the ambient temperature and therefore, help in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from air conditioning. They also absorb most of the radiation from the sun, leading to a decrease in the urban heat island effect. Such benefits of green-roofs have been identified by several governments, which has led to the development of supportive policies for the adoption of these roofs.

This global green-roofs marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the integration of green-roofs and solar photovoltaic systems as one of the key trends in the global green-roofs market:

Global green-roofs market: Integration of green-roof and solar photovoltaic systems

Green-roofs integrated with solar photovoltaic arrays are known as biosolar roofs. These roofs help in minimizing the emissions of greenhouse gases and ensure the sustainable development of buildings. The integration of green-roof and solar photovoltaic systems ensures enhanced functions and effectiveness through cooling and shading effects.

"The employment of solar photovoltaic arrays can result in areas of shade on roofs. Hence, only a certain category of plants called shade-loving plants can be placed in these areas. The installation of the biosolar roof is complex and only a few vendors such as ZinCo and Bauder offer green-roofs integrated with solar photovoltaic arrays," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global green-roofs market: Segmentation analysis

This green-roofs market analysis report segments the market by product (extensive green-roofs and intensive green-roofs), application (residential properties and commercial properties), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The extensive green-roofs segment held the largest green-roofs market share in 2017, accounting for more than 73% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The EMEA region led the market in 2017 with approximately 37% of the market share, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. EMEA is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181127005936/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com