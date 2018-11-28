Technavio's global polyether ester TPE market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The increasing preference for material recycling will be one of the major trends in the global polyether ester TPE marketduring 2018-2022. The ease of recycling polyether ester TPE is anticipated to boost the growth of the market. Conventional methods such as chemical degradation and mechanical recycling are used to recycle TPE. The increase in anti-dumping taxes in countries such as the US, the Netherlands, and the UK will further augment the demand for polyether ester TPE.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global polyether ester TPE market is the increasing demand from developing countries:

Global polyether ester TPE market: Increasing demand from developing countries

The global polyether ester TPE market has been experiencing high growth in developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico, and Indonesia. Owing to several factors such as the easy availability of raw materials and land, inexpensive labor, low transportation costs, and less stringent government regulations and policies, many polyether ester TPE vendors are shifting their manufacturing activities to these countries.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "The demand for polyether ester TPE is anticipated to increase due to the emergence of China and India as the major manufacturing hubs for automotive, electronics, and medical industries. The increasing per capita income and rise in per capita of vehicles owned in APAC will further drive market growth."

Global polyether ester TPE market: Segmentation analysis

This global polyether ester TPE market analysis report provides market segmentation by application (automotive, hose and tube, medical, wire and cable, and others) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the five major applications, the automotive segment held the largest polyether ester TPE market share in 2017, contributing to about 47% of the market. This application segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 39% share. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

