The global air insulated switchgear market is expected to post a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181127005939/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global air insulated switchgear market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in renewable power generation capacity. To reduce global warming and other environmental pollutions, several countries are adopting methods to generate power from renewable sources. Countries such as China, the US, India, and the EU countries are some of the leading nations that are adopting and implementing methods to generate power from renewable sources. In terms of capacity of generating power from renewable sources, China is leading by accounting for more than 40% of the global increase in renewable power generation capacity between 2011 and 2018.

This market research report on the global air insulated switchgear market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights grid resiliency as one of the key emerging trends in the global air insulated switchgear market:

Global air insulated switchgear market: Grid resiliency

The ability to restore the normal working state after disasters or natural calamities is known as the resilience of a grid. For example, countries such as the US have to renovate and upgrade most of its TSB grids after natural disasters like Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria. The US government is improving grid resilience to avoid damages of grids. The adoption of smart grids, hardening grids, increasing distribution generation resources, and integration of loT in power transmission are the four main objectives for grid resilience.

"The trend of grid resilience is primarily found in the US. Countries such as China, Japan, India, and other European countries are expected to invest in grid resilience to improve the resilience of power grids. At the event held in San Francisco in September 2018 on grid resilience, attended by participants from China, Australia, and the US, discussions were held on efforts and investments to increase grid resilience in countries such as China, Australia, and the US. An increased number of countries are expected to invest in grid resilience during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on human machine interface.

Global air insulated switchgear market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global air insulated switchgear market by voltage (low voltage AIS, medium voltage AIS, and high voltage AIS) and by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

APAC led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 47%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181127005939/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com