

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America, a unit of Japanese automotive giant Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM), on Wednesday announced the launch of 2019 Prius with the available new AWD-e system. The company unveiled new grade strategy for 2019.



The electric all-wheel drive system provides more confidence and control when weather and road conditions are less than ideal. The company noted that it is one of the most fuel-efficient AWD-equipped passenger cars available in the U.S. Toyota estimates that the AWD-e model could account for as much as 25 percent of annual U.S. Prius sales.



Toyota's Prius AWD-e uses an independent electric, magnet-less rear motor to power the rear wheels from 0 to 6 mph, then when needed, up to 43 mph.



The company said the addition of the available AWD-e system is only part of the wider revision to the 2019 Prius, which debuts newly refined front and rear exterior styling, along with additional interior updates.



All 2019 Prius models, including the Prius AWD-e versions, come standard with Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P).



Separately, the company announced the launch of 2020 Corolla Hybrid. The high-efficiency model adapts the latest Toyota Hybrid Synergy Drive from the new-generation Prius.



The 2020 Corolla Hybrid, like its gas-powered siblings, delivers a highly-satisfying driving experience, along with the brand's latest advances in comfort and multimedia technology. As on the 2020 Corolla gas models, the Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 suite of active safety systems comes standard.



