Regulatory News:

LafargeHolcim is executing at full speed on its Strategy 2022 "Building for Growth". In the course of the year the company has delivered solid results, developed positive momentum and showed significant progress at increasing profitable growth. At today's Capital Markets Day senior leaders will give further updates on performance and strategy delivery.

Jan Jenisch, CEO: "Our performance in 2018 shows that execution of Strategy 2022 'Building for Growth' is at full speed. We have simplified the organization and are ahead of target with our SG&A savings program. With the recent divestment of our Indonesia operations we reached a major milestone in focusing our portfolio which allowed us to accelerate deleveraging. At the same time we aggressively move forward in Aggregates and Ready-Mix Concrete. These results are strong proof points for our Strategy 2022 and we will continue delivering across all value drivers."

The 2018 full year targets are confirmed as follows:

Net Sales growth of 4 to 6 percent on a like-for-like basis

Recurring EBITDA growth of 3 to 5 percent on a like-for-like basis

In 2019, the solid global market demand is expected to continue. As part of its full year targets 2019 the company expects:

Net Sales growth of 3 to 5 percent on a like-for-like basis, delivering target of Strategy 2022

Recurring EBITDA growth of minimum 5 percent on a like-for-like basis, delivering target of Strategy 2022

Accelerate deleveraging, achieve 2 times or less1 Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA ratio by end of 2019

The Capital Markets Day will take place at Bardon Hill, the site of one of Europe's largest aggregates quarries. Aggregate Industries, the company's UK business, will display its leading position as an integrated provider of building materials solutions. In the UK, Aggregate Industries recorded net sales of CHF 1.7 billion in 2017 and has around 4,000 employees at 200 sites.

_______________

1 Before application of IFRS 16 and at constant FX

Additional information

The presentations of the Capital Markets Day 2018 are available online here.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim is the global leader in building materials and solutions and operates four businesses segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete and Solutions Products, which includes precast concrete, asphalt, mortar and building solutions. With its broad portfolio LafargeHolcim solves the toughest challenges masons, builders, architects and engineers are faced with, from urbanization to population growth and the demand for affordable housing. Headquartered in Switzerland, LafargeHolcim holds leading positions in all regions across the globe. It employs approximately 80,000 employees in around 80 countries and has a portfolio that is equally balanced between developing and mature markets. LafargeHolcim is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and on Euronext Paris, and is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) European Index.

More information is available on www.lafargeholcim.com

Follow us on Twitter @LafargeHolcim

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181127005886/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations: media@lafargeholcim.com

Zurich: +41 (0) 58 858 87 10

Paris: +33 (0) 1 44 34 11 70



Investor Relations: investor.relations@lafargeholcim.com

Zurich: +41 (0) 58 858 87 87