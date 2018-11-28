Targovax is Invited to Present at Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, announces that members of its senior management will present at the following life sciences and investor conferences:

Date: 29 November 2018

Venue: Nordic-American Life Science Conference, NYC, US

Keynote panel: The Allure and Challenges of Nordic Healthcare Acquisitions and Partnerships

Time: 12:30 PM EST

Presentation:

Time: 3:00 PM EST

Presenter: Torbjørn Furuseth, CFO

Date: 5 December 2018

Venue: 4th Annual Oncolytic Virotherapy Summit, Boston, USA

Presentation:

Time: 12:30 PM EST

Presenter: Erik Digman Wiklund, CBO

Panel Discussion: Comparing and Contrasting Virus Types

Time: 4:30 PM EST

The 4th Oncolytic Virotherapy Summit is the leading international conference in the oncolytic virotherapy field for biotech and pharma drug developers to gain scientific and clinical trial updates. In the above mentioned panel discussion, Erik Digman Wiklund, CBO of Targovax, will, together with William Jia, CSO of Virogin, Robert Coffin, CEO of Replimune and Stephen Russell, CEO of Vyriad discuss wild-type and newer generations viruses expressing immune stimulatory payloads or tumor antigens.

For further information, please contact:

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations

Phone: +47-922-61-624

Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media and IR enquires:

Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)

Phone: +47-9300-1773

Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

Simon Conway/Stephanie Cuthbert - FTI Consulting (International)

Phone: +44-20-3727-1000

Email: Targovax@fticonsulting.com

