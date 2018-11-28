Investors welcome VALBIOTIS' initial public offering in 2017

85,000 votes for the 18th edition of this Award organized by Boursorama

VALBIOTIS (Paris:ALVAL) (FR0013254851 ALVAL PEA/SME eligible), a French Research Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases, announces the receipt of the "Young Talent" award at the 18th INVESTOR AWARDS ceremony last night in Paris for its IPO.

This award is granted to investors' favorite company on the stock market, among those recently listed. It is based on 85,000 online votes, collected from 27 August to 31 October 2018 on Boursorama.com, in collaboration with Opinion Way. Through this annual survey, investors, both individuals and professionals, determine which companies (listed and management) have best met their expectations in terms of innovation, clarity of information, financial performance, environmental commitment and international development.

A step towards the world's first solution for prediabetes

Sébastien PELTIER, CEO of VALBIOTIS comments:"This award is a real recognition and is a great encouragement in our pursuit to revolutionize the management of prediabetes and the prevention of metabolic diseases. The decision to list on the stock market only three years after the company's creation was an obvious one, given the excellence of the results of our initial research. This key step allowed us to accelerate the change in scale of VALBIOTIS, to create a proprietary preclinical research platform near Clermont-Ferrand, to launch the clinical development of VALEDIA and certain products in the pipeline, and to strengthen the team with key competencies."

VALBIOTIS aims to obtain the world's first proprietary health claim for the effective reduction of the risk of type 2 diabetes. The results of the Phase IIA trial on VALEDIA in this indication are expected in mid-2019, with a view to market launch in 2021.

It has everybody talking...

Jocelyn PINEAU, CFO of VALBIOTIS:"This award is an opportunity to once again thank our employees, the partners for our IPO and our current development, as well as investors, both institutional and private. The majority of funds we met participated in the IPO on Alternext, which raised €12.5 million. This success is shared by an extremely motivated team, with a clear, bold and meticulously prepared project. This state of mind continues to guide our actions today."

Laurent LEVY, CEO of NANOBIOTIX and Chairman of the VALBIOTIS Supervisory Board:"I am very happy for the VALBIOTIS team. This award confirms that investors are sensitive to projects that combine scientific quality with audacity. These characteristics are essential for innovation in health and particularly true for VALBIOTIS, which builds a highly promising and unique positioning in metabolic diseases."

Yannick PETIT, CEO of Allegra Finance:"The contrast between the company's youth and the strength of its project, its innovative ambitions in a very challenging market, and the experience of its managers, motivated us as a listing sponsor. VALBIOTIS' innovative model in the life sciences sector and its foresight made its IPO a unique experience for us too. The steps taken to implement the development plan have confirmed our hopes."

Stéphane RUIZ, Associate Director of ACTIFIN:"The initial public offering of VALBIOTIS has generated a strong market mobilization, particularly among individuals, who accounted for half of the funds raised. A remarkable operation, for a company with a unique positioning on the Paris market, covering a theme that is both relevant to the general public and still unaddressed: the prevention of metabolic diseases. We are very proud to have contributed to this success."

ABOUT VALBIOTIS

VALBIOTIS is a French Research Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases. Its products are made for manufacturers in the agri-food and pharmaceutical industries. VALBIOTIS particularly focuses on solutions to prevent type 2 diabetes, NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis), obesity and cardiovascular diseases.

VALBIOTIS was founded in La Rochelle in early 2014 and has formed numerous partnerships with top academic centers in France and abroad, including La Rochelle University, the CNRS and Clermont Auvergne University located in Clermont-Ferrand. These partnerships have enabled VALBIOTIS to benefit from strong financial leverage, particularly thanks to experts and technical partners who support its projects. The Company has established three sites in France - Périgny, La Rochelle (17) and Riom (63) and an american office in Boston (MA).

VALBIOTIS is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and received the "Innovative Company" status accorded by BPI France. VALBIOTIS has also been awarded "Young Innovative Company" status and has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs by obtaining support from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

