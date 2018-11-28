

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open a tad higher on Wednesday as investors monitor the news flow on the U.S.-China trade dispute.



After U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed chances of a breakthrough on trade talks with China at the G20 summit, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said the Trump administration has restarted talks with the Chinese government 'at all levels' and that the upcoming Trump-Xi meeting offers an 'opportunity to break through'.



U.S. stocks ended modestly higher overnight, helped by these comments. Asian markets are broadly higher in cautious trade, while the dollar held on to the previous session's gains after Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida reaffirmed the need for further rate hikes.



Oil prices inched higher ahead of an OPEC meeting next week while the British pound remained under pressure on skepticism about whether British Prime Minister Theresa May can get her Brexit bill through a fractious parliament. U.S. President Trump said the Brexit agreement 'sounds like a great deal' for the EU but might hinder trade between the U.K. and U.S.



The focus now turns to a speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell later in the day and the minutes from the Fed's Nov. 7-8 meeting on Thursday as investors look for additional clues on the interest rate outlook.



The U.S. economic calendar remains relatively light, with a revised reading on third quarter GDP as well as a report on new home sales due later in the session.



European markets closed lower on Tuesday as investors remained focused on U.S.-China trade tensions and regional politics.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gave up 0.3 percent. The German DAX dropped 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index slipped 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.3 percent.



