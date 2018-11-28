

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Cement giant LafargeHolcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) Wednesday confirmed its 2018 full year targets, and said it sees higher results in fiscal 2019.



Net sales growth for 2018 is still expected to be 4 to 6 percent on a like-for-like basis. Recurring EBITDA growth is still expected to be 3 to 5 percent on a like-for-like basis.



In its Capital Markets Day 2018, the company said that in 2019, the solid global market demand is expected to continue. As part of its full year targets 2019 the company expects net sales growth of 3 to 5 percent and recurring EBITDA growth of minimum 5 percent, both on a like-for-like basis, delivering target of Strategy 2022.



LafargeHolcim said it is executing at full speed on its Strategy 2022 - 'Building for Growth'. In the course of the year, the company has delivered solid results, developed positive momentum and showed significant progress at increasing profitable growth



Jan Jenisch, CEO, said, 'With the recent divestment of our Indonesia operations we reached a major milestone in focusing our portfolio which allowed us to accelerate deleveraging. At the same time we aggressively move forward in Aggregates and Ready-Mix Concrete. These results are strong proof points for our Strategy 2022 and we will continue delivering across all value drivers.'



