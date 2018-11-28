CMS Law Tax, an international law firm with 74 offices worldwide, was the recipient of the inaugural German Prism Award, which was presented on November 16 by the German chapter of the International Coach Federation and RELEVANT Management Consulting, an official distributor of Hogan Assessments.

The International Coach Federation, the world's largest organization for professional coaches with more than 30,000 coaches worldwide, advances the coaching profession by setting high ethical standards, providing independent certification and building a global network of credentialed coaches. ICF Germany is recognized as one of the top-10 ICF Chapters in the world.

The award, modeled after the ICF's International Prism Award, is given to organizations with programs that make a difference in the coaching community through professionalism, quality and sustainability.

"We are very proud to be supported by an extraordinary jury of several well-known experts in the coaching industry in Germany," said Dr. Geertje Tutschka, ACC, president of ICF Germany.

"We are honored to recognize CMS Law Tax as the first winner of the German Prism Award," said Dr. René Kusch, owner of RELEVANT. "The purpose of this award is to feature organizations that take a cutting-edge approach to their coaching programs, which made CMS the clear choice among a strong group of nominees. They have shown their success by developing a robust coaching culture."

The nominees represented a variety of industries, and each were tasked with providing insight into how their coaching programs contributed to the achievement of important corporate goals and advanced the coaching profession.

"More and more organizations are implementing coaching programs as part of their training and development processes," said Tutschka. "Our goal was to identify the organization that truly set itself apart from the competition, and CMS Law Tax did just that with the Partner Peak Performance Program (PPP) for their leaders and designated 'rainmakers.'"

Although this is the first year in which the German Prism Award was presented, Kusch said RELEVANT is already looking forward to 2019.

"Working together with ICF Germany in order to present this award is a mutually beneficial relationship for all parties involved," said Kusch. "The ICF is the world's premier coaching organization, and we are privileged to be involved in the early stages of such a prestigious distinction for German coaching programs."

Applications for the Prism Award 2019 will be accepted in Spring of 2019 at www.coachingtag.com.

