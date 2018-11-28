sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

75,39 Euro		+0,91
+1,22 %
WKN: A1H9GN ISIN: US69370C1009 Ticker-Symbol: PMTA 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
PTC INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PTC INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,38
75,57
08:47
75,42
75,51
08:45
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PTC INC
PTC INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PTC INC75,39+1,22 %