AVSystem, a global leader in LwM2M solutions, announced today that it has joined the PTC Partner Network and will participate in PTC's Complement Engagement model. Companies join the PTC Partner Network to help them innovate with leading technologies, collaborate with the right partners and customers, and capitalize on digital transformation opportunities. Technology companies participating in PTC's Complement Engagement model get the chance to have PTC validate their products' interoperability with the ThingWorx Industrial IoT platform and offer those products on the PTC Marketplace, the premier online exchange for Industrial IoT solutions.

PTC has validated the interoperability between Coiote IoT Device Management and the ThingWorx Industrial IoT platform. The Coiote IoT Device Management platform is a comprehensive platform, built for managing and controlling IoT devices with the use of OMA Specworks' LightweightM2M (a standard device management protocol), which enables users to quickly deploy new IoT solutions for various industries. The platform's high flexibility capabilities enable easy integration with other platforms such as Coiote IoT Data Orchestration or, as in this case, the ThingWorx Industrial IoT Platform.

The Coiote IoT Device Management Extension, which is now available on the PTC Marketplace, provides a bidirectional LwM2M Proxy for IoT devices, enabling users to easily and efficiently manage things within the ThingWorx Industrial IoT Platform via the LwM2M protocol. Using the LwM2M standard enables interoperability as well as readiness for new technologies such as NB-IoT, LTE Cat 1 or LoRa.

"In order to bring added value to the market, it is crucial to create IoT ecosystems made up of leaders in various fields, as well as innovative tools that drive industry standards. Delivering all important aspects of LwM2M device management on the ThingWorx Industrial IoT Platform is yet another example of how AVSystem is expanding its IoT ecosystem. What's more, using a single standard for telemetry reduces the fragmentation of technology, thereby enabling the accelerated development of IoT systems," says Wojciech Czech, CTO at AVSystem.

