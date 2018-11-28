Gresham's Clareti Platform Recognised in Three Respected Publications

LONDON, November 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

New FinTech, RiskTech and RegTech accolades for Gresham

Gresham Technologies plc, the leading software and services company that specialises in providing real-time data integrity and control solutions, is delighted to announce recognition in three leading FinTech industry awards.

Gresham's enterprise data integrity Clareti platform has been included for the first time in the RegTech 100 2019 . A panel of analysts and industry experts voted from a longlist of over 800 companies, compared to 416 last year demonstrating RegTech's growth as a technology category. The finalists were recognised for their innovative use of technology, or ability to generate efficiency improvements, across regulatory compliance functions.

Secondly, Capital Markets CIO Outlook recognised Gresham in its global listing of Top 10 Reconciliation Platform Solution Providers. Gresham are the 'at the vanguard of the reconciliation revolution' and are considered 'trend setters across the world' according to the report which focuses on companies innovating in the data management marketplace.

Finally, for the fourth year in a row, Gresham has been recognised in Chartis Research's market-leading RiskTech100 2019, rising to #35 this year.

Paul White, CMO of Gresham:

"It is a testament to Gresham's vision and commitment to innovation that the Clareti platform is recognised so regularly by technology analysts. A common principle across all RiskTech, FinTech and RegTech is that data integrity and control underpins successful innovation, regulatory control and efficiency breakthroughs which is exactly what Clareti is delivering to the most demanding firms around the world"

About Gresham Technologies plc

Gresham is a leading software and services company that specialises in providing real-time data integrity and control solutions. Listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (GHT.L) and headquartered in the City of London, its customers include some of the world's largest financial institutions, all of whom are served locally from offices located in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.

Gresham's award-winning Clareti software platform has been designed to provide financial institutions with complete certainty in their data processing. Clareti is a highly flexible and fully scalable platform for ensuring the integrity of data across an enterprise. It is designed to address today's most challenging financial control, risk management, data governance and regulatory compliance problems. Learn more at www.greshamtech.com.