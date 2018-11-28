MediaZest Plc - Director/PDMR dealings

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company" or "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

Director/PDMR Dealings

The Company received notification on 27 November 2018 that James Abdool, non-executive Director of the Company, had increased his shareholding in the Company following the purchase of a total of 2 million Ordinary Shares at an average price of 0.08225p per share. Details of the purchases are set out below:-

Date Volume Price 26 November 2018 1,000,000 0.08p 27 November 2018 1,000,000 0.0845p

Following these purchases, Mr Abdool is interested in 27,500,000 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 2.14 per cent. of the current issued share capital of the Company.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries: Geoff Robertson Chief Executive Officer MediaZest Plc 0845 207 9378 David Hignell / Edward Hutton Nominated Adviser Northland Capital Partners Limited 020 3861 6625 Claire Noyce Broker Hybridan LLP 020 3764 2341

