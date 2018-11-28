MediaZest Plc - Director/PDMR dealings
PR Newswire
London, November 28
MediaZest Plc
("MediaZest", the "Company" or "Group"; AIM: MDZ)
Director/PDMR Dealings
The Company received notification on 27 November 2018 that James Abdool, non-executive Director of the Company, had increased his shareholding in the Company following the purchase of a total of 2 million Ordinary Shares at an average price of 0.08225p per share. Details of the purchases are set out below:-
|Date
|Volume
|Price
|26 November 2018
|1,000,000
|0.08p
|27 November 2018
|1,000,000
|0.0845p
Following these purchases, Mr Abdool is interested in 27,500,000 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 2.14 per cent. of the current issued share capital of the Company.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|Enquiries:
|Geoff Robertson
|Chief Executive Officer
|MediaZest Plc
|0845 207 9378
|David Hignell / Edward Hutton
|Nominated Adviser
|Northland Capital Partners Limited
|020 3861 6625
|Claire Noyce
|Broker
|Hybridan LLP
|020 3764 2341
The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
James Abdool
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|MediaZest Plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138008URVJL8ZG4ST80
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of 0.1p
|Identification code
|ISIN: GB00B064NT52
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.08p
0.0845p
|1,000,000
1,000,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|2,000,000
|- Price
|0.08225p
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|26 November 2018 (1,000,000 Ordinary Shares)
27 November 2018 (1,000,000 Ordinary Shares)
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON (AIM Market)