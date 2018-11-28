Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Announcement results capital increase

Announcement results capital increase: 82,35% subscribed after the subscription period with irreducible allocation rights

Public offering for subscription to a maximum of 5.397.555 new shares for a maximum amount of € 99.854.767,50 in the context of a capital increase in cash within the authorised capital with irreducible allocation rights

Launch of the private placement of the scrips on 28 November 2018

Full press release:

Attachment