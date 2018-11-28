Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Announcement results capital increase

Announcement results capital increase: 82,35% subscribed after the subscription period with irreducible allocation rights
Public offering for subscription to a maximum of 5.397.555 new shares for a maximum amount of € 99.854.767,50 in the context of a capital increase in cash within the authorised capital with irreducible allocation rights
Launch of the private placement of the scrips on 28 November 2018
Full press release:
Attachment
- Announcement results capital increase (https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/6f9eee78-3d50-42fc-839c-84cbff837a22)