WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
28.11.2018 | 08:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Announcement results capital increase

Announcement results capital increase: 82,35% subscribed after the subscription period with irreducible allocation rights

Public offering for subscription to a maximum of 5.397.555 new shares for a maximum amount of € 99.854.767,50 in the context of a capital increase in cash within the authorised capital with irreducible allocation rights

Launch of the private placement of the scrips on 28 November 2018

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Announcement results capital increase (https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/6f9eee78-3d50-42fc-839c-84cbff837a22)

