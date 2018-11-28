Angle PLC Announces Leading US Hematopathologist Appointed As Advisor

Leading US Hematopathologist Appointed As Scientific Advisor to ANGLE

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2018 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL) (OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Joseph D Khoury as a Scientific Advisor to the Company's established Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr Khoury is a recognised expert in diagnostic pathology and has significant experience in the cytological and morphological analysis of cancer cells. His expertise is therefore highly relevant to ANGLE's continuing development of its ParsortixTM system as the liquid biopsy platform of choice for harvesting and analysing circulating tumour cells and other rare cells from blood as a means of diagnosing and monitoring disease. Dr Khoury is a tenured Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas and is the Executive Director of the MD Anderson Cancer Network for the Division of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine and the Director of the MD Anderson Institutional Immunohistochemistry Laboratory.

Dr Khoury is a leader in translational research focused on hematolymphoid neoplasia (a class of tumours that affect the blood, bone marrow, and organs of the immune system). He has authored over 150 publications and has trained numerous clinical and research fellows. He is an active member of the College of American Pathologists and has lectured extensively at various institutions and conferences globally.

ANGLE Founder and Chief Executive, Andrew Newland, commented:

"Our Parsortix system has been shown to enable the efficient harvesting of circulating cancer cells and other rare cells in patient blood. Dr Khoury's expertise in interpreting these cells and their relevance to a patient's condition, and potentially their prognosis and treatment, is expected to open up new possibilities for the use of Parsortix system. We are delighted that we will be able to benefit from his extensive expertise in this area."

Dr Joseph D Khoury, Executive Director, MD Anderson Cancer Network, Division of Pathology/Lab Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, said:

"ANGLE's innovative Parsortix platform is at the forefront of the liquid biopsy market and has the potential to become the market leader in the next generation of rare cell analysis. I am excited about our ongoing partnership and look forward to working with ANGLE to accelerate and expand the clinical applications of this breakthrough platform to support improved detection and surveillance techniques for patients with a variety of diseases."

ANGLE plc +44 (0) 1483 343434 Andrew Newland, Chief Executive Ian Griffiths, Finance Director

About ANGLE plc www.angleplc.com

ANGLE is a world leading liquid biopsy company with sample to answer solutions. ANGLE's proven patent protected platforms include an epitope-independent circulating tumor cell (CTC) harvesting technology and a downstream analysis system for cost effective, highly multiplexed analysis of nucleic acids and proteins.

ANGLE's cell separation technology is called the Parsortix TM system and it enables a liquid biopsy (simple blood test) to be used to provide the cells of interest. Parsortix is the subject of granted patents in Europe, the United States, Canada, India, China, Japan and Australia and three extensive families of patents are being progressed worldwide. The system is based on a microfluidic device that captures live cells based on a combination of their size and compressibility. The Parsortix system has a CE Mark in Europe for the indicated use and FDA clearance is in process for the United States.

ANGLE's analysis technology for proteins and nucleic acids of all types is called the Ziplex® platform and is based on a patented flow through array technology. It provides for low cost, highly multiplexed, rapid and sensitive capture of targets from a wide variety of sample types. A proprietary chemistry approach allows for the capture and amplification of over 100 biomarkers simultaneously in a single reaction. The Ziplex system is ideal for measuring gene expression and other markers directly from Parsortix harvests.

ANGLE's proprietary technologies can be combined to provide automated, sample to answer results in both centralised laboratory and point -of-use cartridge formats.

Furthermore, ANGLE has established formal collaborations with world-class cancer centres. These Key Opinion Leaders are working to identify applications with medical utility (clear benefit to patients), and to secure clinical data that demonstrates that utility in patient studies. Details are available here http://www.angleplc.com/the-company/collaborators/.

