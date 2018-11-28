LINK Mobility - Record High Number of 106 Million Mobile Messages During Black Friday 2018

OSLO, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- We did it again! This year we broke last year's record of 80 million mobile messages, by sending out 106 million mobile messages during Black Friday. This markedly increase in the number of messages speaks for itself - there probably is no bigger retail event in the year than Black Friday.

"It's great to see the increased number of mobile messaging transactions during this years' Black Friday. The actual increase from last year is more than 30%, and correspondingly we see a growing interest from our clients to use our multiple mobile messaging services to interact with their customers, driving sales, marketing and customer support," says Arild E. Hustad, CEO of LINK Mobility Group AS.

Not only do customers want to receive offers via mobile. Mobile messages are the perfect way to get a message straight into the customers pocket. Mobile messages, unlike e-mails, will be read almost instantly with 90% of all messages read within 3 minutes.

Arild E. Husted continues: "We also experienced an increased usage of our mobile messaging solutions and services throughout the week and not only on Black Friday. Believing in this trend, it's rather clear to us that Black Friday is actually turning into Black Week".

LINK Mobility is Europe's leading provider within mobile messaging and mobile communication solutions. Within retail the Group offers its clients solutions like permission marketing messaging, push notifications, mobile coupons and customer loyalty programs and other attractive services, highly requested when it comes to mobile marketing and mobile shopping.

