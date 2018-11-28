

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Dutch telecommunication firm Royal KPN NV (KKPNY.PK, KPN) said it will present its strategy for the 2019 - 2021 period, which will deliver its medium-term ambitions. The strategy aims to deliver the Company's medium-term ambitions, which are growing Adjusted EBITDA organically: Setting annual Capex at 1.1 billion euros.



KPN said, in the coming years, it will selectively expand its FttH footprint by 1 million new households by the end of 2021, and will modernize its mobile network through a 5G-ready equipment upgrade.



In Consumer, broadband households and the 'value per converged household' are expected to grow driven by investments in access delivering digital customer experience. KPN aims to grow converged households by 300 thousand and the converged postpaid base to 70% by the end of 2021.



In Business, KPN aims to offer a simplified and standardized product portfolio, grow in converged connectivity services and selectively grow in IT. This will drive stabilization of end-to-end Adjusted EBITDA by mid 2020.



KPN reiterated the fiscal year 2018 outlook.



KPN announced further strategic actions that will result in a state-of-the-art lean operating model, which will deliver sustainable improvements in KPN's indirect opex base. These savings will primarily be realized through further simplification, automation and end-to-end digitalization of IT platforms and systems. This will result in around 350 million euros net indirect opex savings over the period 2019 - 2021.



