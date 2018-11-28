Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade

Schibsted ASA has on 27 November 2018 through a trader bought 10,000 own B-shares at a price of NOK 276.6103 per share. The buyback is conducted in accordance with the authorization provided by the Annual General Meeting to the Board of Directors on 3 May 2018. The purpose of the buyback is to increase the number of treasury shares available for use in connection with Schibsted's ordinary stock- and incentive program for own employees.

After the transaction Schibsted ASA holds 256,227 treasury A-shares and 82,644 treasury B-shares.

Oslo, 28 November 2018

SCHIBSTED ASA

Jo Christian Steigedal

VP Investor Relations

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

