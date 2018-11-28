Net Insight AB: Maria Hellström will leave the position as Chief Operations Officer (COO) for Net Insight AB

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight today announces that COO Maria Hellström has decided to leave her position for a new assignment as CEO at a Swedish consulting firm.

"Maria has been employed at Net Insight since 2014 and has been a committed, competent and appreciated colleague, first as VP Services, and since September as COO. Maria has played a key role during the company's acquisition of ScheduALL where she led the newly acquired business from the Florida office. I want to thank Maria for her efforts and wish her best of luck in her future career," says Henrik Sund, interim CEO of Net Insight.

"I have had a fantastic time with Net Insight where I have had the privilege of working together with a highly competent team and with media industry top players and being a part of a very exciting journey with our American business," says Maria Hellström, COO at Net Insight.

Maria will leave her assignment at Net Insight beginning of March 2019, and the process of finding a replacement has begun.

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Sund, interim CEO of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00, henrik.sund@netinsight.net

This information is information that Net Insight AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.45 am CET on November 28, 2018.

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. We aim to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged, and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software, and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visitnetinsight.net (http://www.netinsight.net)

Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/130084/R/2227153/874281.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Net Insight AB via Globenewswire

