

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer confidence is set to slightly weaken at the end of the year as high inflation rates and global economic uncertainty weigh on households' sentiment, survey results from the GfK showed on Wednesday.



The forward-looking consumer confidence indicator is set to drop to 10.4 from 10.6 in November, the Nuremberg-based GfK said in its latest report. Economists had forecast a reading of 10.5.



'Whilst the propensity to buy has in fact been able to improve its already very good position, economic and income expectations have had to take slight hits,' the market research group said.



The economic expectations indicator dropped 1.6 points to 17.4 points in November, marking its second decline in a row.



The income expectations measure fell by 4.2 points to 50.2 points, which was the lowest reading thus far this year.



The propensity to buy indicator rose by 1.6 points to 57.5 points, marking the second increase in a row. A higher value was last measured in April of this year at 60 points, the GfK said.



The results are from the 'GfK Consumer Climate MAXX' study based on nearly 2,000 consumer interviews conducted between October 26 and November 9.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX