Calero Recognized as a Global Managed Mobility Services Provider in the 2018 AOTMP MMS Market Landscape

Report highlights company's unique ability to help enterprises simplify the management of expenses and mobility services within a single platform, ultimately driving greater visibility and control.

ATLANTA, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Calero Software, a leading global provider of Communications and Cloud Lifecycle Management (CLM) software and managed services, announced today that it has been recognized as a Global Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Provider in the recent 2018 AOTMP MMS Market Landscape for its robust capabilities in managing expenses and mobility services within a single unified platform.

"Enterprise leaders understand they must manage the full communications lifecycle, and are most interested in accomplishing this by gaining visibility and control of their expenses, assets, mobility services and associated financials - all within a single solution set," said Joe Pajer, Calero's President and CEO. "Calero helps our clients achieve this on a global scale and with a priority focus on carrier service management and cost optimization, enabling them to achieve superior visibility and control across their entire mobile communications estate."

Calero's global MMS offering includes strategy development, device ordering, configuration, deployment, support and expense management to managing services and securing retired devices. With more than 700 invoice readers natively built into the application, Calero's MMS solution automates the collection, standardization, and interpretation of the widely differing range of invoice formats.

Additionally, Calero's open platform integrates with other business systems like ITSM (ie, ServiceNow), ERP, HR and AP systems for managing orders, users, financial allocations and payments. Calero is certified on most major MDM/EMM platforms including Airwatch, MobileIron, and IBM MobileFirst.

About Calero

Calero is a leading global provider of Communications and Cloud Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions designed to turn communication data into actionable insight by simplifying the management of voice, mobile, and other unified communications services and assets. With a deep commitment to innovation and customer service, Calero's CLM approach enables organizations to support the full communications lifecycle, from procurement to payment, including software and services that aid Telecom Expense Management (TEM), Managed Mobility Services (MMS) and Usage Management. Calero has thousands of customers in over 50 countries worldwide, including Fortune 2000 corporations, universities and government agencies. Calero is a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm. Learn more at http://www.calero.com.

