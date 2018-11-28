OneTrust Incident & Breach Solution Simplifies Response Management for the World's Data Breach Notification Requirements

Centrally Manage, Analyse, Investigate, Report and Monitor Incident and Breaches with Intelligent Response Workflows Integrated into the OneTrust Privacy Management Platform

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the largest and most widely used dedicated privacy management technology platform with 1,700 customers, including 200 of the Global 2,000, today enhanced the OneTrust Incident & Breach Response solution integrated into the OneTrust Privacy Management Platform. OneTrust Incident & Breach Response enables organisations to centrally manage, analyse, investigate, report and monitor the full incident and breach lifecycle and is powered by Databreachpedia Global Law Engine, an innovative solution that integrates hundreds of region-specific breach notification laws directly into the OneTrust platform.

Incident response is a global challenge as personal data-related incidents become more common and breach notification requirements vary across regions. OneTrust Incident & Breach Response helps privacy and security teams manage the full lifecycle of personal data incidents and automatically tailors response workflows based on impacted regions' breach notification laws. Companies can manage breaches and increase accountability by assigning risk owners, setting deadlines and maintaining a complete response audit trail for compliance purposes. The solution can integrate into a company's related applications, such as data loss prevention, threat intelligence, GRC, SIEM and ITSM tools.

OneTrust Incident & Breach Response helps organisations intake, analyse, investigate, report and monitor incidents:

Intake incidents through third-party integrations, a self-service portal for employees or directly from the OneTrust portal Analyse via Databreachpedia to understand incidents based on hundreds of built-in global data breach laws and 100+ preconfigured global breach notification assessments Investigate business context leveraging the OneTrust Privacy Management platform and understand what data, vendors, or contracts may be impacted Report and notify to meet compliance requirements with customisable timelines, trackable reporting deadlines, detailed audit trails and exportable notification reports Mitigate and monitor incidents to reduce risks, prioritise responses, assign tasks, track remediation and re-assess efforts

The solution is integrated into the OneTrust Privacy Management suite, providing teams a simpler way to bridge their incident and breach response plans into existing privacy efforts such as data mapping and vendor management.

"With breach notification laws ranging from 72 hours to more than 30 days, privacy and security teams need a flexible solution to centrally manage response plans across the globe," said Blake Brannon, VP Product, OneTrust. "The OneTrust Incident & Breach Response solution was built with these unique challenges in mind. We researched hundreds of global data breach notification laws and built region-specific requirements right into the platform. Incidents trigger intelligent workflows complete with task owners, deadlines and reminders so privacy professionals can coordinate response plans across the organisation. The solution integrates with existing data mapping and vendor management workflows in OneTrust so teams can leverage these insights to properly respond in the event of an incident or breach. This solution helps privacy and security teams manage the challenge of incident and breach response efforts in an increasingly complex regulatory environment."

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the largest and most widely used dedicated privacy management technology platform for compliance with global privacy laws. More than 1,700 customers, including 200 of the Global 2,000, use OneTrust to comply with data privacy regulations across sectors and jurisdictions, including the EU GDPR, ePrivacy (Cookie Law) the California Consumer Privacy Act and more. The comprehensive platform is based on a combination of intelligent scanning, regulator guidance-based questionnaires, automated workflows and developer plugins to automatically generate the record keeping required for an organisation to demonstrate compliance to regulators and auditors.

OneTrust is co-headquartered in Atlanta, GA and in London, UK, with additional offices in Bangalore, Melbourne, Munich and Hong Kong. The fast-growing team of privacy and technology experts surpasses 500 employees worldwide. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com.

