The Miroma Group Announces Acquisition of Global Integrated Communications Agency Way To Blue

LONDON, November 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Largest acquisition to date to expand global footprint and drive integrated offer

The Miroma Group (Miroma) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Way To Blue, the award-winning global integrated communications agency working with high-profile brands across the consumer, lifestyle and entertainment industries.

Through the acquisition, Miroma, the privately-held end-to-end marketing and communications collective generated $150 million turnover in the last financial year, will add new digital marketing services to its core capabilities, expand its entertainment client portfolio and spread its geographical footprint into Europe, North America, Asia and Australia. Way To Blue, the global integrated agency, currently employs over 100 people across its international network.

Way To Blue is headquartered in London and operates an established global network across North America, Australia, Asia, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain from where it provides specialist entertainment and consumer full-service marketing teams covering research, PR and publicity and 360° digital and social services. Current clients include Amazon, NBC Universal, InterContinental Hotels Group, 20th Century Fox and Red Bull.

Miroma offers ideation, creation and distribution services to a diverse range of clients including LVMH, Heineken, RBS, McDonalds, ebay & L'Oréal. Core services of The Miroma Group include commercial media trading, planning based on real-time data and insights, production and editing of content, cultural creative production, influencer marketing and management, plus a portfolio of consumer brands and media platforms. Miroma Ventures operates to complement the service offering of The Miroma Group. The focus of Miroma Ventures is to invest into consumer-brand and media platforms, which includes stakes in over 35 companies such as SBTV, classpass, appear [here], nested, Pinterest and more.

The all-share acquisition is one of the largest ever made by Miroma Group. Its last major purchase was the 2016 acquisition of Contented, the editorially-driven news studio specialising in short-form video production as well as multi-platform deliveries.

Way To Blue CEO, Adam Rubins, as well as Directors Marc Berry Reid and Daniel Heale will transition with the business. The company's founder, Olly Swanton will leave the company with immediate effect.

Miroma CEO, Marc Boyan views this acquisition as a key step in the Group's strategy to spearhead a new age marketing and communications model. He comments, "The Miroma Group has always prided itself on offering clients an end-to-end creative service all under one roof. With Way To Blue, we can take a truly 360° approach to marketing for clients into global markets as well as add a number of specialist areas into our service offering. With 30 per cent growth from its integrated business last year alone, Way To Blue is clearly one to watch in shaping the future of marketing communications. We are delighted to have them onboard."

Adam Rubins, CEO of Way To Blue said: "Over the last decade, we have built a brilliant integrated business capable of serving any industry with an extremely talented team worldwide. We think the time is right for us to build on that position, adding depth and breadth to our capabilities to meet future client needs and to become the best in class when it comes to Way To Blue as the new agency model. We trust and share in Miroma's vision so we are looking forward to working with Marc and his team to help us achieve that."

About The Miroma Group

The Miroma Group is an end-to-end marketing and communications collective offering ideation, creation and distribution services to a diverse array of clients in multiple industry verticals. Core services of The Miroma Group include commercial media trading, planning based on real-time data and insights, production and editing of content, cultural creative production plus a portfolio of consumer brand and media platform companies. Miroma Ventures operates to complement the service offering of The Miroma Group. The focus of Miroma Ventures is to invest into consumer-brand and media platforms, which includes stakes in over 35 companies such as SBTV, classpass, appear [here], nested, Pinterest and more. Group clients include Reserved, Heineken, RBS, McDonalds, ebay & L'Oreal.

For more information, please visit http://www.miromagroup.com

About Way To Blue

Way To Blue is a global integrated communications agency working with consumer, lifestyle and entertainment brands. Core services include research, social, publicity, influencer and digital marketing, creative and production, digital development plus media planning and buying. Established in 1999 as a digital-first business, the agency built its reputation as film and entertainment specialists and still works with the likes of 20th Century Fox, NBC Universal, Sony Pictures International, The Walt Disney Company and Netflix. With offices across Europe, North America, Australia and Asia, Way To Blue complements its strong film marketing heritage with an established and successful consumer brand division, delivering award-winning strategic communications for brands such as Amazon, Hamley's, InterContinental Hotels Group and Red Bull.

For more information, please visit http://www.waytoblue.com