Everlaw, Inc.: Everlaw Launches in UK, Bringing Cloud-Based Litigation Platform to Europe

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 28, 2018, the developer of the cloud-based litigation platform, today announced it will open a new office in London to expand its services into the UK and continental Europe.



Everlaw already offers local European hosting for customers, such as London-based law firm Macfarlanes and consulting company Mott Macdonald. Macfarlanes is part of the Silver Circle, which comprises the UK's leading corporate law firms. With the expansion, Everlaw will add a UK-based hosting option and offer local customer support.

Everlaw's UK presence will expand security, privacy, and compliance options for customers based in the UK and Europe. Data can now be hosted and retained within the UK in addition to continental Europe. Everlaw is SOC-2 certified for Security, Availability, Confidentiality , and Privacy in the US, EU, Canada, and Australia. Prior to its overseas expansion, Everlaw took a leadership role in helping organizations prepare for the rollout of GDPR.

"We're excited to bring our committed team and first-class software experience to serve more customers in the UK and the European Union in 2019," said Everlaw CEO AJ Shankar. "Everlaw has always been committed to making legal professionals' experience as user-friendly and collaborative as possible."

Everlaw's first UK office will be in London's Shoreditch neighborhood, home to many major law firms and its "Silicon Roundabout" tech hub. The expansion follows Everlaw's recent relocation to major new headquarters in Oakland, California.

Everlaw is participating in the following London events:

Future Legal Technology Forum (November 27-28, 2018)

LegalWeek Connect (November 28-29, 2018)

Corporate Legal Operations Consortium London (January 21-22, 2019)

Everlaw's technological innovations have recently been recognized by the Financial Times. This year, Everlaw was nominated for two Financial Times Intelligent Business Awards for its use of legal technology and as a legal technology company.

Everlaw was named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces in 2018, highlighting its ongoing ability to execute, not only at building the best software for the legal sector but also at crafting a strong and enduring culture.

About Everlaw

Everlaw blends modern design with cutting-edge technology to help corporations, law firms, and government entities solve the toughest problems in the legal industry. Our cloud-based litigation platform features drag-and-drop uploading, flexible productions, blink-speed search, automatic predictions based on machine learning, and robust real-time collaboration so legal practitioners can focus on what they do best. Everlaw's clients include eight of the top ten class-action law firms, corporate counsels, and is used by U.S. state attorneys general in every state. Based in Oakland, California, Everlaw's investors include Andreessen Horowitz and Menlo Ventures.



Learn more at http://www.everlaw.com.

Media Contact

Maura Lafferty

Firebrand Communications

+1.415.405.5631

maural@firebrand.marketing