Codewise Joins the European Internet Forum

KRAKOW, Poland, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Codewise, the industry's first provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered online ad measurement and management solutions for digital marketers, recognized by the Financial Times as one of the fastest-growing companies in Europe in 2017 and 2018, today announced that it has joined the European Internet Forum (EIF) as a business member.

Founded in March 2000 by Members of the European Parliament (MEP), EIF's mission is to help provide European political leadership for the development of European and multilateral public policies responsive to the political, economic and social challenges of the worldwide digital transformation and to support MEPs from all political groups to ensure that Europe remains at the forefront of this transformation, benefitting fully from it through enhanced global competitiveness and social progress.

"We are very pleased to welcome an innovative company like Codewise to the European Internet Forum. We acknowledge the rapid growth of new services and solutions enabled by Artificial Intelligence in various industry sectors and the importance of including a new generation of digital policy stakeholders in our membership," said Maria Rosa Gibellini, Director General of the European Internet Forum

"We are looking forward to contributing to the unique ecosystem of public-private cooperation that EIF has been building and nurturing since its foundation," said Dr. John Malatesta, Codewise CEO and President. "The numerous challenges faced today by the Internet industry are overshadowed only by the abundance of opportunities it offers, and we are excited to pledge our support to the organization that has done so much to enable a successful digital transformation in Europe. EIF's work is essential for boosting Europe's competitiveness on the global stage and empowering European legislators to handle the issues and opportunities lying ahead of us in the most effective way possible."

About the European Internet Forum

Founded and led by Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), EIF is a cross-party, not-for-profit association with the mission to help provide European political leadership for the development of European and multilateral public policies responsive to the political, economic and social challenges of the worldwide digital transformation and to support MEPs from all political groups to ensure that Europe remains at the forefront of this transformation, benefitting fully from it through enhanced global competitiveness and social progress.

EIF membership includes a variety of leading companies and organizations, which together encompass a broad range of interests and actors in the vanguard of internet and ICTs.

EIF focuses on issues and actions at the top of the political agenda and on emerging future trends at both the European and the global level. Through a continuous program of live debates and special projects featuring open and inclusive dialogue, EIF creates a space for a greater understanding of the digital world. Learn more at www.eifonline.org .

About Codewise

Founded in 2011, Codewise is the industry's first provider of AI-powered online ad measurement and management solutions for digital marketers. In 2017 and 2018, Codewise was recognized as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Europe, according to the Financial Times, Statista, and Deloitte. Codewise's solutions help thousands of businesses in 190 countries track, measure and optimize billions of dollars of advertising spending, boosting their efficiency and ROI. Codewise is currently tracking over $2.5 billion of digital ad spending for some of the world's largest brands and ad agencies, including $400 million of ad spending on Facebook. Learn more at www.codewise.com .

