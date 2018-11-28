Smart Micro Speaker Company, USound, Attracts $20M Growth Capital

GRAZ, Austria, November 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MEMS speaker company, USound, raises $20M growth investment to support the worldwide market penetration of its smart MEMS audio products.

USound has developed and industrialised the smallest loudspeakers in the world, safeguarded by over 150 patents. USound's smart digital micro speakers are based on innovative MEMS (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems) technology that enables extreme miniaturisation, distinctive sound quality as well as highest levels of energy efficiency. USound micro speakers are currently deployed in a vast array of applications: Smartphones, earbuds, audio modules for augmented reality and virtual reality glasses, numerous consumer wearables, as well as 3D surround sound headphones perfect for an immersive gaming experience.

Together with strong global production partners like STMicroelectronics, Flex and AT&S, USound has implemented a qualified semiconductor supply chain and is fulfilling all requirements for this dynamic and high-volume market.

"Our smart silicon micro speakers will impact many aspects of life. We have triggered a paradigm shift for the whole audio industry," explains USound CEO Ferruccio Bottoni.

This paradigm shift was confirmed by Frost & Sullivan, who has awarded the European Technology Innovation Award to USound for its breakthrough MEMS audio technology in October in London.

The investment round was led by Austrian venture capital firm eQventure together with the British-Austrian venture capitalist Hermann Hauser, who co-founded ARM.

About USound:

USound is a fabless audio semiconductor company offering high-performance silicon speakers and high-quality sound solutions based on MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) technology. 60 employees in Graz, Vienna, San Francisco and Shenzhen serve international customers, enabling them to create totally new smart audio applications with MEMS speakers. Learn more: https://www.usound.com/

About eQventure:

eQventure provides Austrian high-tech companies growth capital as well as a strong network and straight forward support in all situations from launching their business up to accelerating growth. eQventure is backed by successful entrepreneurs who invest their own money and know-how in growth-oriented high-tech companies.

About Hermann Hauser:

Entrepreneur and venture capital investor Hermann Hauser has been active in the global tech industry for more than four decades. One of his biggest successes is the British chip developer ARM, whose chip design is nowadays found in every smartphone. In 2016 ARM was sold for 31,4 billion dollars to the Japanese tech giant Softbank.