Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
28.11.2018 | 09:31
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Corral Petroleum Holdings AB: Investor Call Q3 2018 Presentation

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

As previously announced an international conference call for investors and analysts will be held today, the 28th of November, 2018 at 3:00 pm CET.

Please see attached file for the presentation that will be used in the scheduled international conference call.

The dial-in number is:

Standard International Access +44 (0) 20-3003-2666

Stockholm +46 (0) 8 50520424

New York +1-646-843-4608

Washington DC Local number +1-202-204-1514

The meeting code is Corral Q3.

For further information, please contact:
Magdalena Patrón
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: + 46 (0)10-450 10 00
Email: magdalena.patron@preem.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/corral-petroleum-holdings-ab/r/investor-call-q3-2018-presentation,c2684316

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/2818/2684316/953700.pdf

CPH Q3 presentation

http://news.cision.com/corral-petroleum-holdings-ab/i/41a5211-raff-lysekil,c2535465

41A5211 Raff Lysekil


© 2018 PR Newswire