Polish power company ZE PAK SA has an 8.5% share of the country's electricity market. Total investment in the solar project is estimated at approximately PLN200 million ($52.5 million).Polish coal producer and electricity provider Zespól Elektrowni Patnów-Adamów-Konin SA (ZE PAK SA) has announced its supervisory board has approved a project to install 70 MW of PV capacity at a depleted area of the extensive Adamów brown coal mine, in the centre of Poland, in Turek. Costs for construction of the plant are estimated at around PLN200 million ($52.5 million), with a 24-month timeframe for raising ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...