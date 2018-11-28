

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The AXA Group (AXAHY.PK) announced a financial update, and the Group's new capital management policy, with an increased dividend payout range. AXA increased Ambition 2020 adjusted ROE target to 14% - 16%, (previously 12% - 14%). Ambition 2020 underlying earnings per share CAGR was reaffirmed at 3%-7%. AXA also reaffirmed Ambition 2020 cumulative operating free cash flow at 28-32 billion euros.



As part of AXA's new capital management policy, which is effective as of fiscal 2018, the increased dividend payout ratio range is 50% to 60% (previously 45% to 55%); and new solvency II ratio target range is 170% to 220%, (previously 170% to 230%).



'AXA has made significant progress on its Focus and Transform strategy in 2018. The simplification of the Group is delivering strong operational results and our transformation initiatives are further enhancing the already attractive profile of the Group', said Thomas Buber, CEO of AXA.



