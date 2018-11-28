Leader in robotic process automation recognises 100th birthday of the company's birthplace and contribution of Romanian citizens to UK life

Leading Enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company UiPath is proud to be a sponsor of Romania 100 in the UK, a high-profile reception at the Palace of Westminster marking the 100th birthday of modern Romania.

UiPath was created in Bucharest in 2015 by two Romanian software engineers, Daniel Dines and Marius Tirca, and less than 3 years later was named the first unicorn company born in Eastern Europe. Its third office was opened in 2016 in London, and more than 1,800 customers worldwide have chosen UiPath as their platform of choice for enterprise RPA. The current company's valuation has soared to $3 billion in the meantime and it is now preparing for the launch of its innovative Automation First Immersion Lab in London, which will bring RPA to life for customers and partners alike.

Honouring the contribution of Romanians to British life, the November 28 reception will be hosted by Drew Hendry MP, Vice Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Romania in advance of Romania's national celebration on December 1. Guests include MPs, peers and 100 leading figures with links to Romania from the fields of business, science and the arts along with representatives of community organisations, charities and good causes.

Those attending the reception will include: His Excellency Dan Mihalache, the Romanian ambassador to the UK; the London-based Romanian actress Madalina Bellariu Ion who is a patron of the event; businessman and chairman of Canary Wharf Group, Sir George Iacobescu; pianist and cultural entrepreneur, Alexandra Dariescu, and actress Anamaria Marinca.

"We are honoured to sponsor this reception celebrating what it means to be a Romanian in the UK and what Romanians have contributed to this country," said Kulpreet Singh, Managing Director EMEA at UiPath. "The UK has played a key role in the development of UiPath. We are looking forward to a continuation of the close, flourishing relationship between Romania and the UK, which has been so beneficial to everyone."

About UiPath

UiPath is leading the "Automation First" era championing one robot for every person, delivering free and open training and collaboration and enabling robots to learn new skills through AI and machine learning. Led by a commitment to bring digital era skills to more than a million people, the company's enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for business and government organizations all over the world, improving productivity, customer experience and employee job satisfaction.

Recently named the 6th happiest place to work by Comparably in the US, UiPath has become one of the fastest growing enterprise software companies in history. The company is backed by over $400 million in funding from Accel, CapitalG, Credo Ventures, Earlybird's Digital East Fund, IVP, Kleiner Perkins, Madrona Venture Group, Meritech Capital, Seedcamp and Sequoia.

www.uipath.com Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181128005079/en/

Contacts:

Joanna Elliott

Account Executive

Whiteoaks International

+44 (0) 1252 727313

Joannae@whiteoaks.co.uk

Anna Ghica

PR External Communication Manager

UiPath

+40 722 296 532

anna.ghica@uipath.com