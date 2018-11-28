Carhartt Workwear Expands European Presence With Launch Of E-Commerce Site

Accessible within all EU countries, Europe's hardworking people will have greater access to Carhartt's premium workwear

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Carhartt, America's premium workwear brand since 1889, is expanding access to its durable, functional products for the hardworking men and women of Europe with the launch of its newest e-commerce site. Throughout the European Union (EU), consumers will be able to purchase the brand's iconic men's and women's workwear styles through www.carhartt.com/eu/en-eu.

"With the launch of this new e-commerce site, the hardworking people of Europe will now have direct access to Carhartt's premium workwear products," said Albert Foppen, EMEA managing director at Carhartt. "We're very proud to bring the brand American workers have relied on for nearly 130 years to Europe's blue-collar men and women."

With a Netherlands-based distribution center, Carhartt's European e-commerce site will service consumers in all 28 EU countries, greatly expanding Carhartt's global reach. The site currently supports English, Dutch, and German languages, with a commitment to add additional languages in the near future. The site is capable of meeting the needs of consumer transactions in Euros (EUR) and Pounds (GBP), and it is optimized for a quality user experience regardless of the device used to shop www.carhartt.com/eu/en-eu.

Carhartt first launched its EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) division in 2000 with a European headquarters based in Amsterdam. Before the launch of Carhartt's European e-commerce site, Carhartt's business in Europe was focused on building consumer loyalty through its partners in the workwear distribution channels.

Carhartt was established in 1889 in Detroit by Hamilton Carhartt, and today, its headquarters is based in Dearborn, Michigan. With more than 5,100 associates worldwide, Carhartt remains family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder to ensure his mission is carried through in every garment it produces.

About Carhartt, Inc.

