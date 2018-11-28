Through the program, the French government is supporting projects ranging in size from 100 kW to 5 MW. Tenders, to award 20-year FIT contracts for projects, will be held by the end of 2019.The European Commission has given the green light to a French scheme supporting innovative PV technologies. "The commission found that the French scheme will encourage the development of innovative solar renewable energies and avoid overcompensation for the beneficiaries of the public support," the EC said. The €600 million scheme is expected to lead to the deployment of an additional 350 MW of PV capacity, ...

