

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday after comments from White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow gave rise to new hopes for a de-escalation of the U.S.-China trade dispute.



President Donald Trump remains open to a deal with China and the upcoming G20 summit offers 'an opportunity to break through what has been disappointing discussions' in recent months, Kudlow told reporters on Tuesday.



Traders also looked ahead to a speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell later in the day and the minutes from the Fed's Nov. 7-8 meeting due on Thursday for additional clues on the interest rate outlook.



On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida reaffirmed the need for further rate hikes, but cautioned the tightening path would be data dependant.



China's Shanghai Composite index rose 1.05 percent to close at 2,601.74 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 1.33 percent at 26,682.56 as investors held out hopes for a de-escalation of Sino-U.S. trade tensions.



Japanese shares rose sharply to extend gains for a fourth consecutive session. The Nikkei average climbed 224.62 points or 1.02 percent to 22,177.02 points, marking the highest level since Nov. 12. The broader Topix index closed 0.58 percent higher at 1,653.66.



Index heavyweight Fast Retailing soared 3.6 percent, Fanuc advanced 1.4 percent and SoftBank added 1 percent. A cheaper yen helped lift exporters, with Canon, Panasonic and Sony rising 1-2 percent.



Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma jumped 18.3 percent to reach its highest level since 1990 after the drugmaker said it had resolved all the disputes underlying its patent infringement lawsuit for its depression drug Latuda.



Chat app operator Line Corp climbed 2.7 percent to extend Tuesday's rally after it teamed up with Tencent Holdings to offer mobile payment services.



Australian markets ended little changed as commodity prices fell broadly on concerns about a slowdown in Chinese demand. The S&P/ASX 200 index ended down 3.20 points at 5,725.10 after rising 1 percent in the previous session. The broader All Ordinaries index also closed marginally lower at 5,800.10.



Mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto fell 1-2 percent as Chinese iron ore futures hovered near a four-month low. Gold miners Evolution and Newcrest fell 1 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively after gold prices dipped overnight.



The big four banks ended little changed while wealth manager AMP tumbled 3.3 percent after saying it plans to accelerate its compensation program for customer charged fees for no service.



Construction material supplier CSR jumped over 2 percent after announcing the sale of its troubled Viridian Glass business for A$155 million.



In economic releases, the total value of construction work done in Australia dropped a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent sequentially in the third quarter of 2018, a government report showed. That missed expectations for an increase of 1.0 percent.



Seoul shares rose as foreign investors lapped up tech shares ahead of the Trump-Xi meeting later this week. The benchmark Kospi gained 8.80 points or 0.42 percent to close at 2,108.22.



New Zealand shares advanced, with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finishing up 40.14 points or 0.46 percent at 8,713.96 after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said it would ease mortgage lending restrictions at the start of next year.



Overnight, U.S. stocks eked out modest gains after reports that the Trump administration has restarted talks with the Chinese government 'at all levels'.



The Dow rose 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished marginally higher.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX