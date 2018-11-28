Statkraft AS: Statkraft signs credit rating agreement with Fitch

(Oslo 28th November 2018) Statkraft has signed a new credit rating agreement with Fitch Ratings. Fitch will provide a rating of Statkraft AS and any subsequently issued securities issued under Statkrafts's Euro Medium Term Note program. Fitch's current long term issuer default rating of Statkraft is BBB+, stable outlook.

While Standards & Poor's will continue as a rating provider, Fitch Ratings will replace Moody's Investor Service.

As part of Statkraft's Performance Improvement Program, the rating services have been evaluated on a competitive basis.

About Statkraft:

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has 3500 employees in 17 countries.

