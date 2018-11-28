Statkraft AS: Statkraft signs credit rating agreement with Fitch

(Oslo 28th November 2018) Statkraft has signed a new credit rating agreement with Fitch Ratings. Fitch will provide a rating of Statkraft AS and any subsequently issued securities issued under Statkrafts's Euro Medium Term Note program. Fitch's current long term issuer default rating of Statkraft is BBB+, stable outlook.
While Standards & Poor's will continue as a rating provider, Fitch Ratings will replace Moody's Investor Service.
As part of Statkraft's Performance Improvement Program, the rating services have been evaluated on a competitive basis.
About Statkraft:
Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has 3500 employees in 17 countries.
For more information, please contact:
Stephan A.V. Skaane, Statkraft AS
Acting VP Front Office Group Treasury
Tel.: + 47 905 13 652
E-mail: stephan.skaane@statkraft.com
www.statkraft.com
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Statkraft AS via Globenewswire