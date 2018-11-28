sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

42,80 Euro		+0,27
+0,63 %
WKN: 922031 ISIN: CH0012138605 Ticker-Symbol: ADI1 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
ADECCO GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADECCO GROUP AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,18
43,289
10:37
43,17
43,21
10:37
28.11.2018 | 10:05
(6 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Elanders AB: Elanders' subsidiary LGI enters into a strategic partnership with Adecco and divests 51% of the shares in its temporary workers agency

The HR solutions company Adecco Group Deutschland and Elanders' subsidiary LGI Logistics Group International GmbH have entered into a strategic partnership in the field of personnel services. Adecco Group Deutschland will acquire 51 percent of the shares in the personnel service provider LOGworks GmbH, previously a wholly-owned subsidiary of LGI. The company LOGworks GmbH will be operated as a joint venture in the future. For the majority of the approximately 500 employees, nothing will change in the course of the joint venture's day-to-day business.

The partnership is a win-win situation for both companies and their employees. LGI benefits from Adecco's expertise, structures and pool of specialists. Adecco Group Germany and its general staffing brand "Adecco Personaldienstleistungen" (Adecco Personnel Services) will use the joint venture to strengthen its position in the growing logistics segment. In the medium term, new deployment and development opportunities will arise for employees.

The transaction is subject to approval by the German Federal Cartel Office and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter 2018. The transaction will have a minor positive effect on the result and the cash flow and only a minor effect on the net sales.

For further information, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Andréas Wikner, Chief Financial Officer, telephone +46 31 750 07 50

Attachment

  • 2018-11-28 Elanders' subsidiary LGI enters into a strategic partnership with Adecco and divests 51% of the shares in its temporary workers agency (https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/a2b72dbb-2d25-4583-a8ee-565f809aa9aa)

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)