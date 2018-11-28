Elanders AB: Elanders' subsidiary LGI enters into a strategic partnership with Adecco and divests 51% of the shares in its temporary workers agency

The partnership is a win-win situation for both companies and their employees. LGI benefits from Adecco's expertise, structures and pool of specialists. Adecco Group Germany and its general staffing brand "Adecco Personaldienstleistungen" (Adecco Personnel Services) will use the joint venture to strengthen its position in the growing logistics segment. In the medium term, new deployment and development opportunities will arise for employees.
The transaction is subject to approval by the German Federal Cartel Office and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter 2018. The transaction will have a minor positive effect on the result and the cash flow and only a minor effect on the net sales.
For further information, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Andréas Wikner, Chief Financial Officer, telephone +46 31 750 07 50
Attachment
- 2018-11-28 Elanders' subsidiary LGI enters into a strategic partnership with Adecco and divests 51% of the shares in its temporary workers agency (https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/a2b72dbb-2d25-4583-a8ee-565f809aa9aa)