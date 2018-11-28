

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY, DRREDDY) announced Wednesday the launch of Chlorthalidone Tablets USP, 25 mg and 50 mg, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Hygroton (chlorthalidone) Tablets, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



Dr. Reddy's Chlorthalidone Tablets, USP are available in 25 mg tablets in the bottle-count sizes of 100 and 1000, and 50 mg tablets in the bottle-count size of 100.



The Hygroton brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $122 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in September 2018 according to IMS Health.



